Bojangles closes dining rooms, exclusively serving meals to-go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bojangles is shutting down the dining rooms at its restaurants, effective immediately, and exclusively selling meals to go, according to the fried chicken chain.

“The health and well-being of our team members and customers is our top priority, so to do our part in encouraging social distancing, we believe offering these to-go options is the right thing to do,” said Jose Armario, Bojangles’ chief executive officer. “We’re taking extensive steps to ensure consumer safety and welcome all customers to enjoy our delicious Southern food through our drive-thru, takeout and delivery.”

Bojangles locations wil continue to operate during its usual hours unless an individual store decides to change its own hours.

In addition to closing dining rooms, Bojangles is also requiring all restaurant crew members to wear gloves, reinforcing stand operating procedures on cleanliness like handwashing and prohibiting sick employees from reporting to work and making sure all stores are well-stocked with the appropriate cleaning supplies.

“These are challenging times for our nation and the communities we serve, and we appreciate the continued patience and support of our Bojangles’ fans as we work through this together,” said Armario.

