Biltmore Estate furloughing 2,200 employees during shutdown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s most famous historic home is shutting down amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, the Biltmore Estate in Asheville plans to temporarily close and furlough 2,200 employees out of about 2,500.

“This is undoubtedly the most painful time we have experienced in our company,” Estate President and CEO Bill Cecil Jr. said, according to the paper. “Staffing measures are temporary and intended to end as soon as business can resume. We will survive this setback and we will recover.”

The change comes after an almost total drop in revenue, according to the Citizen-TImes.

