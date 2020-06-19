Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Second hearing underway after court rules Ace Speedway must close under temporary restraining order
Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

Bill to reopen N.C. bowling alleys, rinks head to governor’s desk

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have sent another bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper designed to overturn parts of his executive order for COVID-19 that’s kept several types of retail businesses shuttered for months.

The General Assembly finalized a measure to let bowling alleys and ice and roller rinks to reopen at a reduced capacity.

Cooper has already vetoed one measure that sought to reopen bars by letting them serve patrons outdoors.

Another bill already on his desk would benefit gyms in addition to bars.

Cooper has said he’ll announce next week whether he’ll ease further commerce limits when his current order expires June 26.

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter