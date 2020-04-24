Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Piedmont relying on donors in hopes more children aren’t left waiting for matches

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont is relying on donors in hopes that more children aren’t left waiting for matches.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put two major fundraisers, the 2020 Bowl for Kids’ Sake event and the 2020 Spider Digital Tennis Classic, on hold.

“Postponing and possibly canceling or changing to virtual, it’s a huge impact on us,” Development manager Shirley Simauchi said.

Simauchi said those two events would bring in more than $100,000, which is money that directly helps fund matches.

It takes $1,000 to fund a match, which covers items including background checks and training for men and women who have signed up to become “Big Brothers” and “Big Sisters.”

A recent child impact report for the organization shows the average number of young people on the waiting list is 160.

The organization is hoping support from the community will not cause the list to grow longer.

Cody and Jillian Havaich are a couples match to “Little Brother” Zachary Hill.

They each say the experiences they’ve shared have changed their lives for the better.

“Some of the things that Zach and I have done, tickets and things we’ve gotten, have been free because people donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Jillian Havaich said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont has launched an online raffle to help cover fundraising needs during the pandemic.

Even if you don’t necessarily want to bid on the prize itself, donations are appreciated.