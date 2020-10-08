Bethany Elementary School moves to remote-only learning temporarily after COVID-19 exposure

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bethany Elementary School is moving to remote-only learning temporarily after a COVID-19 exposure.

Rockingham County School released the following information:

“We wanted to make you aware of a COVID-19 exposure at Bethany Elementary School. We received information this afternoon that there has been a COVID-19 exposure that occurred in the school. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. Anybody that was directly exposed has already been notified.

“We have also consulted with the health department about next steps and guidance for our school. We are happy to report this COVID-19 exposure DID NOT directly impact any of our students. Thankfully, we feel that our students are safe and not at risk. However, it did impact a large percentage of Bethany staff members and this requires all of those direct contacts to quarantine which would impact in-person school operations. Therefore, Bethany Elementary will close for in-person learning beginning tomorrow, October 9, 2020. During our school closure, all grades will move into virtual learning. There will be no in-person or virtual instruction tomorrow Friday, October 9, 2020. Virtual learning for all students will resume Monday, October 12, 2020 and last until Wednesday, October 21, 2020. In-person learning will resume on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

“School age child care was not an impacted area. Therefore, we are happy that we can still offer school age child care. However, it will be closed Friday, October 9 through Monday, October 12, 2020 for deep cleaning and will reopen Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.”