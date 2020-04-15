Best Buy to furlough about 51,000 hourly workers; CEO takes 50% pay cut

MINNEAPOLIS — Best Buy is set to furlough about 51,000 hourly store employees, according to a Wednesday business update.

The workers, including nearly all part-time workers, will be furloughed beginning April 19. They wil keep their health benefits at no cost for at least three months.

About 82% of full-time store and field employees will remain on payroll.

Beginning that same day, some corporate workers plan to participate in voluntary reduced work weeks and voluntary furloughs.

CEO Corie Barry said she will give up 50% of her base salary, and members of the Board of Directors will give up 50% of their cash retainer fees through at least Sept. 1.

Executives reporting to Barry will have their salaries reduced by 20% through at least Sept. 1.

“The situation remains very fluid and there is still a great deal of uncertainty, particularly as it relates to depth and duration of store closures and consumer confidence over time,” Barry said. “We are taking the steps necessary to resume providing our customers in-home services in the near future, keeping in mind our overriding priority on the safety of our employees and customers. We are also preparing to re-open stores to customers as soon as it is safe to do so, with timing likely to vary at state and local levels. In the meantime, as you would expect, we are focused on making the difficult decisions necessary to ensure that at the end of this crisis Best Buy remains a strong, vibrant company.”

To help employees financially impacted by the pandemic, Best Buy is partnering with its founder, Dick Schulze, to establish a $10 million employee assistance fund, available to all part- and full-time hourly employees who have been with the company longer than one year.