Best Buy opens stores for appointment-only, one-on-one shopping alongside an employee

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Best Buys are re-opening their doors, but it’s not the shopping experience you may be used to.

In May, the company will rollout what they’re calling “in-store consultation services” at about United States locations, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Customers will call in or schedule appointments online.

At their appointment, customers will be allowed in the store to shop alongside a Best Buy associate.

The Best Buy “Blue Shirt” or “Agent” will wear a mask and gloves and follow social distancing guidelines.

If the customer is interested in demoing a product, the employee will disinfect the product first and after.

When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where workers will follow social distancing guidelines and protect the worker and customer with a sneeze guard.

If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use.