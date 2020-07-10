Bennett College decides to go virtual for fall semester

Bennett College (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College students will return to class this fall — but they won’t return to campus.

On Friday, Bennett announced that classes will be taught virtually due to the threat that COVID-19 poses to the predominantly Black student and staff population.

The college says the decision was made after reviewing data, which showed that the pandemic is not under control in North Carolina and disproportionately impacts Black women.

“We were guided by principles that place the health and safety of our community above everything else,” said Bennett President Suzanne Walsh. “We are simply unwilling to experiment with the lives of our students, faculty and staff.”

Bennett College has been in contact with regional health officials and experts across the nation, according to Board of Trustees Chair Gladys Robinson, who also serves of the North carolina Health and Human Services oversight committee.

The college cites Sharelle Barber, a Harvard-trained social epidemiologist and Bennett graduate, who recently present data showing only four states meet the criteria for a safe re-opening, North Carolina not among them.

“It’s not hyperbolic to say that the decision about how to proceed this fall is an ethical and moral one,” Walsh says. “If we don’t put the well-being of our students, faculty and staff first, I don’t know why we’re even here.”

For additional information about plans for the Fall semester, please visit the Bennett College website.