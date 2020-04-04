Bear in NC ignores stay-at-home order, explores downtown Asheville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C.-- While the people of Asheville obeyed the stay-at-home order, an unexpected visitor took advantage and used the order as an opportunity to explore, WLOS reports.

The black bear roamed the streets while a few workers watched.

"Wow, a bear in downtown Asheville. I never thought I’d see the day, " said Tamara Hardy, who is classified as an essential worker.

Two essential workers, taking advantage of the warm afternoon and keeping a safe distance, say it looks like most are taking the stay-at-home order seriously.

"Hardly anyone on the road, at least when I am driving in and out. That makes the commute outstanding,” said Tim Henderson, a courthouse worker.

While they hope for a more bustling downtown soon, they say it’s going to only happen one way.

"Maintain these social distancing guidelines…everyone should do that so eventually we can come back out,” Henderson said.

"Please stay home…it's important for the health of the community and other people that are at risk and certainly the hospitals,” said Jenna Walley, a courthouse worker said.

Both county and city officials continue to encourage people to stay home.

They say anyone who violates the closure is subject to a class 2 misdemeanor.