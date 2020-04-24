Bars peeling money off of their walls to paid laid off, furloughed workers

Most bars and restaurants are closed except for takeout and delivery.

Money might be tight for laid off or furloughed staff.

But a few bars were lucky enough to have extra cash on the walls.

Now laid off workers are getting a little something to line their pockets thanks to the money that used to line the walls.

Dollars are plastered with messages then slapped on the walls of places like The Sand Bar in Georgia, Hott Leggz in Fort Lauderdale and Hamburger Joe’s in Myrtle Beach.

“We literally had money on the walls and time on our hands,” said Jennifer Knox, owner of The Sand Bar.

So they put their hands to work prying off all that cash to give to laid off employees.

They peeled off over $3,700 and then an anonymous donor doubled it.

One bartender said she was OK financially and gave her $600 to another bartender.

It took the establishments anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks to take down the bills.

“Some of the money is in not the best condition. Some of it had up to 30 years of hamburger grease and dust and good memories,” said Richard Brooks, the general manager of Hamburger Joe’s

Hamburger Joe’s removed around $6,000 from the walls.