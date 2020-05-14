Bars packed less than an hour after Wisconsin court overturns stay-at-home order

Bars reopened in Wisconsin on Wednesday after a court overturn the state’s stay-at-home order, according to USA Today.

Doors around the date swung open shortly after the state’s Supreme Court struck down the ruling, but businesses in areas under local orders had to keep their doors shut.

45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin…. pic.twitter.com/xqaDlS6ajP — Nick's bar (@nicksonsec) May 14, 2020

For example, Milwaukee remains under a local stay-at-home order.

Videos and photos began to trickle out, showing crowds forming in newly reopened businesses.

According to USA Today, State Street Pub in Green Bay unlocked the door, and customers turned up with little fanfare. The scene was similar at other bars.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin anounced on Facebook encouraged bars to continue following guideline, and added that “you can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”