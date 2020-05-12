Barbershops, hair salons, gyms among SC businesses to reopen next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) — Barbershops, hair salons and gyms will be given permission to reopen next week in South Carolina, according to Governor Henry McMaster.

The limited capacity reopenings will be able to start on Monday.

The close-contact businesses allowed to reopen include:

barbershops

hair salons

nail salons

gyms

spas

body-art facilities and tattoo services

tanning salons

massage services

public or commercial pools.

“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” McMaster said. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”

Health officials in SC released guidelines for close-contact businesses.