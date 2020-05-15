Barber has license suspended after keeping shop open, defying state shutdown order

DETROIT — State regulators have suspended the license of a Michigan barber who insists on cutting hair despite an order to stay closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Karl Manke has pledged to keep his shop open “until Jesus comes.”

A judge declined the state’s request to shut down his shop Monday without first holding a hearing.

Regulators then took a different path by suspending his barber license and his shop license.

Manke’s attorney says it’s an “abuse of power.”

Manke reopened his shop in Owosso on May 4, saying an extension of business shutdowns during the coronavirus had knocked him to his knees.