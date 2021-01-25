Atrium Health sending 400 doses of COVID vaccine to Guilford County Health Department

Atrium Health will send 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Guilford County Health Department on Tuesday, according to Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston.

Alston said the county will be able to service all of the appointments that were on their roll for tomorrow for the first and second shots.

Cone Health was forced to cancel more than 10,000 appointments late last week after learning from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services they would not receive additional doses for the week.