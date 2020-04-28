Atlantic Beach gearing up to re-open beach access to public

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Town officials in Atlantic Beach say that the beach will be re-opened to the public on Thursday.

The voluntary self-quarantine and ban on travel from outside of Carteret County to Atlantic Beach for recreation has been lifted.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the town has implemented various measures to keep its residents and visitors safe.

Officials say there will be limited parking on various streets around town and public bathrooms will remain closed.

By May 8, the town’s ban on short term hotel/motel rentals will be lifted. Previously booked rentals between April 30 and May 8 will be allowed.

By May 15, officials say public beach access bathrooms are expected to re-open as well as paid parking and public parking lots.

A week later, on May 22, the town expects its park to re-open as well as the mini golf and splash pad.

This plan is subject to change without notice based on Governor Roy Cooper’s orders.