At least 30 LSU football players in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, report says

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) — At least 30 Louisiana State University players are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 or having contact with those who tested positive, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

The team has 115 players in total.

No LSU athlete or staff member has been hospitalized.

Very few players have experienced effects beyond mild symptoms, according to Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated.

The players now have to isolate for 10 days.

Before they return to team activities, they also have to be symptom-free for three days.