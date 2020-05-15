Asheboro restaurant gives hundreds of free meals to healthcare workers, first responders

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Despite hardships brought on by COVID-19, an Asheboro restaurant owner gave out roughly 350 meals to first responders Wednesday. But it’s the reason behind why she did it that shows us, even when you don’t have much, you can still give back.

“I say, if I could do something, I would. And we begin to discuss about it, and I say, ‘I have food, so why not the food?’ So we love to give food out,” Rina Pheng, owner at Simply Asian Thai Restaurant, said.

And lots of it. Close to 350 to-go boxes of chicken lo mein and fried rice were given to healthcare workers and first responders Wednesday.

It took hours to prepare the boxes of lunch that eventually ran out after a line packed the Simply Asian parking lot. But Pheng didn’t prepare all this food by herself. She had volunteers.

“Right now, we have 10 people back there to prepare for this food. All my family, all my friends, my husband, my dad and everybody is here to support me to do this. Without them, I cannot make this happen on my own,” she said.

All of this to show her appreciation for those working the front lines of this pandemic.

“It really touches my heart. I’m really appreciative of them,” Pheng said. “And then you know, I can’t believe it’s a lot of people came out to get their food. I’m really happy,” she said.

She is filling her heart by filling other’s stomachs.

As an immigrant from Cambodia who grew up in poverty, she knows how it feels to go without.

“My family back then, 20 years ago, we were living without food to eat. So, when I saw some people have something to eat, we were standing and looking at them. It’s like, I wish I could have something to eat,” she said. “That tear still stuck in my heart. So, I promised myself that if I would be able to give food to someone, I would. So, today I make it happen,” Pheng said.

She opened up this place nearly four years ago as a dream that slowly turned into reality. And just as things started looking up for her restaurant, she had to close for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

“Basically, I work for free to get my employees to get through this,” she said.

Pheng said she spent anywhere from $3,000 to $4,000 on this event just to show her appreciation for those who held her up before this pandemic, reminding us we will get through this.

“I want people to know that sometimes, the business isn’t just all about business. It’s about what you love too,” Pheng said.

Simply Asian Thai Restaurant will hold another free meal giveaway for healthcare workers and first responders Wednesday, May 20. It will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

They are located at 1337 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro, NC, 27203.