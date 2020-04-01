Asheboro photoshoot highlights Class of 2020 amid coronavirus crisis

Tiffany Kidd of Southern Kidd Photography captured this unusual time in this generation’s lives with a photoshoot with Uwharrie Charter Academy senior Bethany Whitcher.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Class of 2020 faces an unprecedented journey through their final days of high school.

With schools across North Carolina shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, students are learning from home.

Bethany Whitcher, the star of the photoshoot, is a senior at Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro.

“My heart goes out to the senior class of 2020, but I got the chance to shoot this beautiful girl right here, Bethany Whitcher, who goes to Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro, and even though her senior year is a little challenging, she is trying to make the best out of a bad situation,” Kidd said. “My love to all the seniors of 2020.”