Asheboro elastic company to supply millions of yards for medical face masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travelers wear protective mask as they walk through in terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jeff Crisco is one of the people helping to hold it all together in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, according to the News & Record.

His family company, Asheboro Elastics Corp., makes the thin strips of elastic that attach a medical mask to a wearer’s face by looping over the ears.

The company, founded in the 1980s, employs 50 people locally and 300 in two plants in Central America.

But the Asheboro plant is working overtime to crank out a U.S. supply of the material — 3 million yards — for a Texas company that is making millions of masks in a rush to supply medical personnel and potentially sick people around the nation.

Crisco, the company vice president, said the COVID-19 virus that has shuttered manufacturing plants in China and spread around the world has led to a shortage of masks. U.S. leaders have ordered producers to ramp up supply for a national stockpile of masks, and manufacturers like 3M can’t make them fast enough.

Read more at the Greensboro News & Record.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video