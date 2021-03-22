Asheboro City Schools ready to welcome students back to in-person learning

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Starting Monday, grades kindergarten through five grade in Asheboro City Schools will begin in-person learning four days a week.

As part of Plan A, students will go to school Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Friday and Wednesday will be remote for all schools.

School officials have set safety plans in place like making sure every child wears a mask, not overcrowding busses and social-distanced desks.

School officials say, while welcoming students back to the classroom, they have also endured challenges themselves, like a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers. But they still aim to think of creative ways to make sure students come first.

According to Carla Freemyer, executive director of human resources for Asheboro City Schools, about 75% of the staff in the district has shown interest in being vaccinated.

Parents say they are ready to get their children back in the classroom face-to-face with their teachers.

The deadline to enroll students in the Plan A in-person learning program has been extended from March 12 to March 26 to give parents time to test the new learning system and make a final decision.

School officials ask parent that want their kids to participate, contact your child’s principal before the deadline.