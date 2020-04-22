Watch Now
As people stay home, Earth gets wilder and cleaner

Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air across the world is becoming less polluted.

Scientists are noticing changes to Earth’s environment as millions of people stay home because of the new coronavirus.

The planet is becoming wilder and cleaner.

Air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome.

Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference.

Scientists think of this as a grand but unintended experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet. 

