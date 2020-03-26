ArtsGreensboro launches relief fund to help artists amid coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- ArtsGreensboro launched its Greensboro artists relief fund last week.

"Some art studios are closed down. If you're a musician, your gigs are being canceled. If you're an actor, the play has been canceled," said Laura Way, president and CEO.

It's those artists ArtsGreensboro is looking to help with the new relief fund.

Laura Way said they'll continue to raise money for people as long as they need to.

"Award artists a small amount of money from, say, $50 to $200. We weren't really sure what, but that would make a difference. So an artist could pay their groceries or pay a deductible at a doctors office."

Greensboro artists must apply through an application process for a chance to receive money.

Raman Bhardwaj is a local muralist who said he's seen a hit in his business due to the pandemic.

"Like I was supposed to start on a mural in Raleigh, but that's postponed. I'm holding an exhibition right now in Greensboro, but that's a total loss because people are not coming out to the exhibition so there will be no sales."

He said the thought of losing any more business for a long period of time worries him.

"Scared. I don't want to get paranoid but still,l I do have this on my mind, like, OK, two months I can but then I have to pay bills, rent and everything."

Raman is glad the city is stepping up to help other artists that are suffering, but he wants people to know there are still ways to support them even from your homes.

"Buy prints, buy paintings, commission these small pieces or support online performances. Send them donations."

If you want to donate to the cause or apply for funding, information can be found on ArtsGreensboro's website.

