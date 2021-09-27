Around 100 Novant employees fired for noncompliance with mandatory vaccination program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 100 Novant Health employees have been fired after not complying with the company’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program, the health company confirmed on Monday.

Novant officials said last week that around 375 workers were suspended for not being in compliance with the policy.

On Monday, around 200 additional workers came into compliance, increasing that rate across Novant Health to over 99%, officials said. Nearly 35,000 people work for the health system.

Officials said the terminated workers had the opportunity to comply over an unpaid suspension period of five days.

Novant Health and Atrium Health announced in July that the health systems would require all workers to get the COVID vaccine.

Novant employees were given until Sept. 15 to get vaccinated.

Workers who have started a two-dose vaccine series will have until Oct. 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance, the health system said.

Novant workers who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear N95 masks and eye protection while at work.