Are you losing sleep due to the pandemic? Here’s how you can get back on track

The COVID-19 pandemic has left us all tired, literally.

Adults need seven hours of sleep a night for optimal health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but more than a third of Americans report that they sleep less than that.

Those numbers have increased in the past year because of COVID-19, and that has doctors concerned because sleep deprivation can cause serious health issues including memory loss, diabetes and increased risk for heart attack and stroke.

Dr. Carmen Dohmeier is the medical director of the Piedmont Sleep Lab at Greensboro Neurological Associates. She says more patients are struggling to sleep because of the stress caused by COVID-19.

“We see a lot of changes in sleep habits,” Dohmeier said. “There’s more worry. There’s financial worry. There’s employment worry. There’s childcare concern.”

Dr. Dohmeier says more people also report drinking more alcohol during the pandemic which can interrupt quality sleep.

Shannon Smith talked with the sleep expert about simple steps to improve the quality and quantity of our sleep.