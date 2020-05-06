Anonymous customer donates stimulus check to struggling North Carolina small business

RALEIGH, N.C. — When a North Carolina small business couldn’t get help from the federal loan program, an anonymous customer donated their entire stimulus check, WTVD reports.

Kathleen Makena, the owner of Makena Skin Care in Raleigh, has been out of work since the coronavirus hit.

She says she applied twice for relief, but she says the money was already gone, and while some have been able to get funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, Makena says she had no luck.

Then, Makena got a letter in the mail.

The writer gave the struggling business owner some encouragement, writing, “I hope this helps a little” including the amount of their stimulus check.

“I have chills,” Makena told WTVD. “Your mind’s just spinning. You’re so grateful. My eyes welled up with tears. I just couldn’t believe the kindness, the generosity, the thoughtfulness.”

She says this anonymous gift wasn’t the only donation. Other customers have come forward to help support the local business.