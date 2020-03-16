Annual White House Easter Egg Roll canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in activity with children during the 141st Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- The annual White House Easter Egg Roll will not happen this year, according to the Office of the First Lady.

The White House says canceling the event comes out of an abundance of caution after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”

