All remaining essential workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on March 31; Group 5 scheduled for April 7, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has laid out a timeline for the rest of the North Carolina COVID-19 vaccine plan.

On Thursday, Cooper announced that the rest of Group 4 will become eligible on March 31, followed by Group 5 beginning April 7.

This is well ahead of President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal.

“We’ve been faster, and we have gotten more supply than anticipated, and that’s fantastic,” Cooper said. “Our department of health and human services and our vaccine team here, along with providers across the state, deserve a lot of thanks. I’m also grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting their shots when it’s their time.”

Already North Carolina has administered almost 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost 1 in 3 adults have gotten at least their first of two doses of the vaccine. 1 in 5 adults are fully vaccinated.

So who’s next?

MARCH 31 — This second portion of Group 4 will include any people who are incarcerated, living in close group living settings and essential workers who have not already gotten the vaccine in previous groups.

The CDC defines “essential workers” as those in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety (e.g., engineers) and public health workers.

APRIL 7 — Group 5 is for anyone else who wants the COVID-19 vaccine so long as they meet the age requirement for the vaccine.

That means any adult who wants a vaccine can get the vaccine.

You must be at least 16 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine or 18 years old for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Where do we stand with COVID-19 restrictions?

The news comes just days after Cooper announced that restrictions would be eased allowing many businesses to increase capacity, some to a full 100%.

Cooper says that he will sign Executive Order 204 which will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses, shops, barbershops, salons and personal care facilities will be allowed to reopen at 100% capacity.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools can reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.

Conference centers, bars, sports arenas and other live performance venues are allowed to up up to 50% capacity.

Overall, the mass gathering limit will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Also beginning Friday, Cooper is lifting the restriction on late-night sale of alcohol for on-site consumption.

While many businesses will be allowed to welcome back more customers, the mask mandate will stay in place and Cooper still urges the public to stay socially distant and use good judgment.