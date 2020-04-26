All patients have been discharged from the USNS Comfort

All remaining patients on the USNS Comfort have been discharged, according to officials at Northwell Health.

The naval hospital ship has been docked in New York City for weeks to help with the influx of coronavirus patients in the area.

The ship’s initial mission was to treat only non-coronavirus patients.

But the US military later said the Comfort would take patients without regard to whether they tested positive for COVID-19 or not.

A United States defense official says the USNS Comfort is still expected to depart a tthe end of the month.

It will be cleaned and disinfected before it leaves.

