All guests tested negative prior to presidential debate, clinic says; ‘low risk’ to guests

CLEVELAND — The health advisor to the Commission of Presidential Debates issued a statement after news broke that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump attended the debate in person, alongside former Vice President Joe Biden, on Tuesday. Trump announced his positive test late Thursday night.

“As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines – including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking,” the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement. “Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry.”

The clinic added that Trump, Biden and the people traveling with them had been tested by their campaigns and received negative results.

“Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests,” the clinic said. “Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.”

Trump announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” the President said on Twitter.

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of Hicks’ positive test.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus.

Biden has also tested negative.

According to a memo from the president’s physician, the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescense.”