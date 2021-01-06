‘Alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state’; Gov. Cooper extends statewide curfew for 3 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s modified stay-at-home order, including the curfew, has been extended for another three weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Wednesday during a news conference with the Coronavirus Task Force.

This order requires that people stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The statewide mask mandate will also continue.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen emphasized that no one should leave their home except for essentials in a new directive.

“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state,” Cohen said. “We are in a very dangerous position. Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”

Cohen’s new directive includes the following:

– Only leave home for essential activities such as going to work or school, for health care purposes, to care for family members or to buy food.

– Avoid leaving home if you are over 65 or at high risk for developing serious illness. Use delivery services or alternative pick-up methods for food and retail.

– Avoid gathering with people who do not live with you.

– Wear a mask and keep distance from people when you leave home.

– Avoid any indoor public spaces where people are not wearing masks.

– Stay away from crowds. Avoid places where people may gather in large numbers.

In North Carolina, about 3,893 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Jan. 1, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 9,527 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day set on Dec. 18, 2020 by more than 1,000.

6,952 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 582,348, and 7,076 people have died. 530,830 are molecular positive cases, and 51,518 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 17.8% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 7,191,700 coronavirus tests completed.

4,379 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,671 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 487,090 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon, however, as of Jan. 1, NCDHHS has not updated its information on recovered patients since Dec. 21).

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”