Alamance County nonprofit continues to offer help as financial strain sets in

Non-essential businesses are going on month two with no income. It’s starting to take a toll on many, including a local nonprofit.

Living Free Ministries runs four stores in Alamance County, and under the governor’s current executive order not a single one can be open for business.

The stores provide 73% of the needed funding for Living Free Ministries. The organization supports men and women battling a number of personal issues through different programs.

Those individuals are volunteering behind the scenes at the Living Free Superstore in Haw River where there’s a hopefulness that better days are coming.

“They really like to be part of what we do here because they recognize that it not only benefits them but it also helps the community,” said Natalie Hayes, the assistant program director at Mary’s House.

Even though their doors are closed for business, they are still accepting donations on a limited basis, while keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

“We will have people receiving donations, they will have gloves and masks on, and you know if it’s a large donation then they’ll just get it for you out of your car. People don’t have to actually get out,” said Hayes.

The group doesn’t want to slow down because they know when things open back up, the need for their services could be even greater than before.

“We’ve actually had an increased level of calls here over the past several weeks, so many people are looking for help more so now than maybe ever,” said Hayes.

At the end of the week Living Free Ministries will be launching a fundraiser.

A donor has promised to match up to $25,000 in donations made in a 25-day period.

You can find more information on how to donate on the Living Free Ministries Facebook page.