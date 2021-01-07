Alamance County Health Department to begin taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine; opening hotline

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department has revised their vaccination process due to overwhelming demand.

The health department released the following information on Thursday afternoon:

The Alamance County Health Department will begin taking appointments for those in Phase 1b, Group 1 – Adults 75 and over and any first responders and health care workers that were unable to get vaccinated during Phase 1a.

Due to the overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 75 and older, the Health Department has revised the vaccination process. Starting Friday, January 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., the County will open a COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Hotline. Going forward call takers will be available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 336-290-0650 to schedule vaccine appointments.

Only those adults 75 or older along with first responders and health care workers with appointments will be vaccinated at this time. Vaccines will no longer be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Vaccinations are administered at the Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) located at 2550 Buckingham Road in Burlington.

As a reminder the Health Department will not be administering vaccines tomorrow, Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Career and Technical Education Center due to forecasted hazardous weather conditions.

The Health Department and Alamance County Government asks for patience as everyone is working extremely hard to streamline this process.

Updated vaccination information will be available at www.alamance-nc.com.