Active COVID-19 clusters reported at high schools in Randolph, Wilkes counties

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

There are active COVID-19 clusters at high schools in Randolph and Wilkes counties, according to a report on Friday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In Randolph County, five children has tested positive for COVID-19 at Bailey’s Grove Baptist High School.

Four students and one stuff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at North Wilkes High School.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported at either school.

The next DHHS report on COVID-19 clusters in child care and school settings will be released on Tuesday at 4 p.m.