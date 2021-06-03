A haircut and a vaccine: Plans for clinics to be offered at barbershops, beauty salons

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Your next haircut could come with the option of a COVID shot.

Barbershops are being included in a new initiative, as the Biden administration announced a goal to get 70 percent of the population at least partially vaccinated before July 4th.

Greensboro is one of the 30 cities across the country being highlighted as a place where there is a gap in vaccinations.

Local barbers told FOX8 they’re excited to get on board and help put shots in people’s arms.

People who come to Kingdom Cuts Barber and Salon in Greensboro are family.

“It’s where everybody comes, we get informed about sports and the community,” owner Rodney Cathcart said. “Why not start at the barbershop where everybody comes?”

He thinks making his shop a vaccination clinic could be in a step in the right direction.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a new initiative, “Shots at the Shop.”

They plan to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons to work with health providers to get shots in clients’ arms.

“I think this would be a great way for them to be vaccinated. I think a lot of people are operating out of fear, so once they see people that they know and who they can trust get vaccinated, I think it will prepare them to get vaccinated as well,” Cathcart said.

It’s a unique idea to sway people who are a little hesitant.

“I think I could have an influence, maybe not convince them, but I could help influence them to move towards that direction of getting their shot,” Rick Morton said.

Morton owns Heads Up Barber and Beauty on West Gate City Boulevard.

He’s not sure how much of an impact this initiative will have on vaccination rates.

“It might go up a little bit. Maybe slightly,” Morton said. “But I don’t know if it will get up to 70 percent.”

Most of his clientele is vaccinated, but his younger clients are very hesitant.

Morton told FOX8 there needs to be a bigger focus on education and information to really get results.

“The minorities just don’t trust the government, I think. Based on some of the things that happened in history, they are afraid that they may be trying to use this as an opportunity to try and control them and the population,” he said.

There are some counties in the Triad are struggling to get people to get their shots.

In Randolph County, health leaders are working to create public service announcements in local movie theaters.