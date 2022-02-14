9-year-old in Lexington suffering from condition linked to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — A Lexington mom knows the reality of COVID-19 and other medical issues that surround the virus.

Her daughter is now battling a condition known as MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

Maleigha Turner, 9-years-old, has been battling the rare condition all month.

Her mom Joni Williams has a message for parents who don’t believe in COVID-19’s life-altering affects.

“It’s been very hard knowing my child was healthy before this,” Williams said.

A healthy, active and fun-loving child is how Williams describes her daughter prior to her diagnoses of MIS-C.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is a rare condition associated with COVID-19. It inflames the body, organs and can cause breathing issues. Symptoms include stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting and continued fever.

There have only been about 7,000 child cases reported to the CDC.

“All she could do was scream ‘help me, help me, help me,’ which broke my heart. Your baby going through that, and there’s nothing you can do,” Williams explained.

Maleigha started complaining of neck pain and had a fever of 104 nearly three weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“There is no test for this. They just have to base it off of your child’s symptoms and a bunch of lab work,” Williams said.

Luckily, one doctor at Brenner Children’s Hospital noticed the patterns of MIS-C and checked her into the hospital.

The condition eventually landed her in the ICU.

Williams documented her daughter’s journey on Facebook to raise awareness.

It wasn’t until this Sunday that Maleigha was able to sit up with assistance. A day later, she was walking around her hospital room.

“I feel that if she had not been vaccinated, my baby probably would have ended up on that ventilator that she was close to getting on,” Williams said.

The one thing motivating Maleigha now is missing her brother.

“I just miss my baby brother,” she said.

The only reason Maleigha was tested for COVID-19 was because her baby brother had it. She had not exhibited any symptoms while infected with the virus.

Williams said Maleigha might be able to go home Tuesday.