86-year-old woman, 3 sons die after testing positive for COVID-19

Casket (Stock image/Getty)

NEW ORLEANS — An 86-year-old woman and her three sons died after testing positive for COVID-19, WDSU reports.

Family members said Antoinette Franklin and her sons Herman Franklin, 71, Timothy Franklin, 61, and Anthony Franklin Sr., 58, all got sick around the same time.

“My uncle passed, my grandmother passed, my dad passed, then my other uncle passed. It’s literally like 7-8 days apart. It’s horrific,” Anthony Franklin told WDSU.

Services for the three sons were held Friday and for Antoinette Franklin on Saturday.

