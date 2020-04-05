8 arrested at NC abortion clinic for violating COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 12 protesters were cited and eight of those protesters were arrested by local police for violating North Carolina’s COVID-19 state guidelines on Saturday, CMPD says.

The protest occurred outside Preferred Women’s Health Center of Charlotte at 3220 Latrobe Drive and officers who observed the crowd of about 50 people asked them to disperse due to the mass gathering restrictions.

12 protesters refused to leave and were given citations. Eight of those protesters continued to refuse to leave and were arrested by CMPD.

CMPD says they are managing the stay at home order through voluntary compliance but will enforce violations for those who do not cooperate.

CMPD says the names of the individuals arrested will eventually be released.