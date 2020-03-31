7 protesters arrested outside Greensboro abortion clinic for violating stay-at-home order

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say seven people have been charged with violating stay-at-home orders while protesting outside an abortion clinic.

Greensboro police said the demonstrators were outside A Woman’s Clinic of Greensboro when they were asked to leave Monday because of stay-at-home orders prompted by the new coronavirus.

Police said the protesters refused to leave.

Authorities say they were charged with violating a county stay-at-home order and resisting a public officer.

It’s unclear if any of the men have attorneys.

