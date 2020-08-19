7 positive COVID-19 cases at Guilford Metro 911 Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There have been seven positive COVID-19 cases at the Guilford Metro 911 Center, the City of Greensboro announced this week.

The city released the following information:

The City of Greensboro has identified several COVID-19 cases in its Guilford Metro 9-1-1 center. On Friday, August 14, a single employee tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, 26 other staff members were tested with six confirmed positive cases.

“Our GM 911 staff is a very tight-knit group and my heart goes out to those who have tested positive,” said GM 911 Director Melanie Neal. “Despite this, residents will not see any interruption in service when calling 911. Behind the scenes, we are ramping up our preventive measures in our work space and working closely with Guilford County for contact tracing and providing guidance for isolation or quarantine as appropriate.”