6 children at Charlotte daycare test positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six children at a daycare facility in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, WBTV reports.

KinderCare Providence at 1700 Providence Road is now one of three childcare clusters in Mecklenburg County.

A cluster is considered by health officials to be a group of five or more cases.

KinderCare Providence says that the facility has been temporarily closed “in the best interest of global health.”

A message on the facility’s website asks parents to look for other childcare centers int eh area.

KinderCare Providence is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Atrium Health and Novant Health have recently reported more children testing positive for COVID-19.

Levine Children’s Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Amina Ahmed says that children were being tested less at the beginning of the pandemic than they are now.

“The vast majority off kids will have mild disease—we know that nationally, globally, etc. But we are going to have some kids that have this MIS-C,” Dr. Ahmed said.

MIS-C is the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome that some children have presented with in addition to testing positive for COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious in certain cases.

Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order currently exempts children under the age of 11 from wearing masks. Atrium Health Pediatrician Dr. Debbie Chavez-Mitchell says if a child should wear one if they can.

“It is still recommended that if a child does not have any barrier to wearing a mask— so if they don’t have a respiratory disorder— then we do recommend they wear it if they cannot appropriately social distance,” Dr. Chavez-Mitchell said.