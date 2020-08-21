51 COVID-19 cases between two Rockingham County nursing homes, 3 deaths this week

WENTWORTH, N.C. — At least 51 residents and staff at two Rockingham County long term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said Friday.

Earlier this week, state health officials reported infection in eight residents and one staff member at Eden’s Brian Center Health & Rehabiltation Center.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website on Tuesday further listed two staff members at Madison’s Jacob’s Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center as testing positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

But the problem is much more vast, according to more up-to-date data provided by Rockingham County’s Interim Public Health Director Susan Young.

