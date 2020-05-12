4th grader at Southwest Elementary School writes song to honor teacher

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A fourth grader at Southwest Elementary School wrote a song to honor her teacher.

Audrey Hamlet wrote the original song for Teacher Appreciation Day, which she’s celebrating today despite being away from her teacher and classmates.

Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, local students and teachers have been finding new ways to learn while also dealing with uncertainty.

Data shared with FOX8 indicates students are estimated to retain only about 70% of their reading gains from this school year and less than 50% of their math skills due to the pandemic.

As a way to help students not lose their reading skills, a group of Sedge Garden Elementary teachers decided to raise money to buy books for their students.

“You know what, we’re just going to get on Amazon Prime and make a wish list,” fourth grade teacher Caroline Farlow said.

March 13 was the last day she and her 27 students were in the same room together. Since then, they’ve done the classwork online by themselves.

“it’s just not the same without that community together,” Farlow said.

Farlow made a “reading wish list” on Amazon and made a post asking for financial donations to cover the cost of 27 books. The money was raised in less than three days.

She bought 27 copies of “I-Survived the Battle of D-Day” (a series that explains historical events from a child’s point of view) and delivered them to every one of her students.

“It took me about five hours that day, because it wasn’t just like a ‘Hey, let me drop this book and run.’ I had to see my kids and talk to them for a second,” she said.

Every day at 11 a.m., Farlow and her students log in to their online classroom and read a chapter from the book as a class.

“It helps with their reading fluency, and they can hear me reading. A lot of them have actually volunteered to read that would have never read out loud in class,” Farlow said.

When asked, students said the class reading sessions were drastically helping their ability to read.