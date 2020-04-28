41 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, 2 deaths at Davidson County nursing home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — There have been 41 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus at the Alston Brook nursing home, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Davidson County Health Department confirmed on Monday night the county’s fifth COVID-19-related death.

The person who died lived at Alston Brook before being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center.

The person was in their mid-70s and had underlying health conditions.

Alston Brook released the following statement on Monday:

“For families who have a loved one in a nursing home, we know that this is a frightening time. As we navigate the challenges of protecting our elderly and vulnerable residents from the coronavirus, Alston Brook is doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of the virus in our facility and keep our residents safe.

“Alston Brook is working closely with local and state health officials, speaking daily with the Davidson County Health Department and weekly with DHHS. Since early March, we have been carefully following the recommendations from the CDC and our local and state health officials. We have relied on their guidance about how to stop the spread of the disease and when to test residents. All residents at Alston Brook have been tested and family members have been informed of the results.

“We know that this virus spreads quickly and, often, silently. Many individuals with the virus do not show any symptoms, making it more difficult to detect and treat. In nursing homes, where many residents have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus, the lack of effective treatments makes this a devastating disease.

“Alston Brook is so grateful for the families who have shown support for our staff members during this time. Many family members have brought food, cookies, treats, and cards to show their appreciation for the staff members who have selflessly dedicated their time and energies to take care of our residents while being away from their own families. Our staff has felt the love and compassion behind these thoughtful gestures, and that has made an extremely difficult job much easier for them to do.

“Alston Brook is committed to continue providing compassionate and quality care to our residents. With the continued support of our community, we will get through this difficult time together.”