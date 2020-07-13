Watch Now
4 North Carolina A&T student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T Athletics is reporting four positive coronavirus cases among student-athletes since their return to campus on July 6, the university said in a news release.

All four student-athletes are asymptomatic. If the student-athletes have university housing and have tested positive, they are being isolated in a designated area on campus, the university said.

Their meals are being delivered.

N.C. A&T student-athletes who are living on campus, live in groups of 8-10 people. They are also conducting workouts in groups of 8-10.

Each workout is prescheduled. Temperature and symptom screening are being conducted daily. Masks are mandatory in public when student-athletes are not working out. All staff working with student-athletes are mandated to wear masks.

Sanitizers and masks are made available if anyone lacks those items.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

