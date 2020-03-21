4 more people in Forsyth County test positive for coronavirus, bringing county’s total to 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Four more people in Forsyth County tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 12, according to a statement released by the Forsyth County government.

The full statement is provided below:

"Four people from Forsyth County tested positive for COVID-19 after yesterday’s daily briefing was issued. That brings the County’s total case count to twelve. Seven of the cases are travel-related. One case is considered community spread. The four new cases are currently being investigated to identify if they are associated with travel, close contact, or are community spread. The case count is subject to change throughout the day but will only be reported once per day in the daily briefing. The Public Health Director will provide a detailed briefing at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the beginning of the Board of County Commissioners meeting. Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 helpline (336) 582-0800 is automatically being forwarded to NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) over the weekend. NCDHHS COVID-19 helpline can be reached at (866) 462-3821."