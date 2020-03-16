33 coronavirus cases now confirmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 33 as of Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state released a new report at 10:15 a.m. Monday.
The following counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus:
- Brunswick County - 1
- Cabarrus County - 1
- Chatham County - 1
- Craven County - 1
- Durham County - 1
- Forsyth County - 2
- Harnett County - 2
- Johnston County - 2
- Mecklenburg County - 4
- Onslow County - 1
- Wake County - 14
- Watauga County - 1
- Wayne County - 1
- Wilson County - 1
In the United States, 1,694 cases are now reported. 41 people have died.