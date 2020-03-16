Watch Now
33 coronavirus cases now confirmed in North Carolina

Coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 33 as of Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state released a new report at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The following counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

  • Brunswick County - 1
  • Cabarrus County - 1
  • Chatham County - 1
  • Craven County - 1
  • Durham County - 1
  • Forsyth County - 2
  • Harnett County - 2
  • Johnston County - 2
  • Mecklenburg County - 4
  • Onslow County - 1
  • Wake County - 14
  • Watauga County - 1
  • Wayne County - 1
  • Wilson County - 1

In the United States, 1,694 cases are now reported. 41 people have died.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

