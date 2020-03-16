33 coronavirus cases now confirmed in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 33 as of Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state released a new report at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The following counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Brunswick County - 1

Cabarrus County - 1

Chatham County - 1

Craven County - 1

Durham County - 1

Forsyth County - 2

Harnett County - 2

Johnston County - 2

Mecklenburg County - 4

Onslow County - 1

Wake County - 14

Watauga County - 1

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 1

In the United States, 1,694 cases are now reported. 41 people have died.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video