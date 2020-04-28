3 protesters arrested in Raleigh after ReOpenNC protests stay-at-home order

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police tried to break up the ReOpenNC protest in Raleigh on Tuesday, and at least three protesters were arrested, WRAL reports.

The protestors arrived at about 11 a.m. They started at the North Carolina State Archives building and ended at the legislature’s building.

The rally’s organizer Ashley Smith was arrested, and a man was reportedly arrested as well.

Protesters chanted “”Reopen right now!” while walking through the downtown area of Raleigh for the third time since the coronavirus began.

They carried signs with messages that read: “Protect the vulnerable, don’t quarantine the healthy” and “No new normal.”

Healthcare workers and experts counter-protested ReOpenNC, saying they want North Carolina to remain closed right now.

Two salson owners, named Anna Troxler and Emily Hamilton, came from Greensboro to protest with ReOpenNC.

“We as owners, we are essential,” Hamilton said, “just as everybody else.”

They say they are worried about their salon staying closed for an extended period of time because the closure could become permanent.