3 more inmates die from COVID-19 at federal prison in North Carolina

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials said Monday that three more inmates were dead from COVID-19 at a prison complex near Butner in Granville County.

Officials already announced one death over the weekend. Charles Richard Rootes, 81, passed away on Saturday at a local hospital, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Monday officials announced three new deaths. All three who died “had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease,” federal officials said.

Andre Williams, 78, died on Sunday at a local hospital after becoming sick on April 6. Williams who was sentenced in Florida to a term of life for armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He had been in custody at FCI Butner I since November 20, 2015.

Gary Edward Nixon, 57, became sick March 29 and died Sunday at a local hospital.

Nixon was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to a 155-month supervised release violation term with new criminal conduct of conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of cocaine base.

He had been in custody at FCI Butner I since May 21, 2019.

The third death was John Doe, 46, who became sick on March 30 and died Monday at a nearby hospital.

Doe was sentenced in the Southern District of New York to a 57-month term for making materially false statements. He had been in custody at FCI Butner I since October 22, 2019.