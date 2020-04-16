Watch Now
3 arrested for stealing 31 rolls of toilet paper, looting maid’s cart at hotel

PORT HUENEME, Calif. — Thieves in California skipped the trip to Costco to replenish their supply off toilet paper.

The trio was arrested after they looted a maid’s cart at a Port Hueneme hotel.

Police spotted a vehicle with an open container on the dash.

But when they checked out the scene, it looked like a Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

31 rolls of toilet paper, towels, bed sheets and two dozen boxes of tissues were found in the backseat of the get-away car.

The three suspects were charged with petty theft, but all of them were also on probation for other crimes.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

