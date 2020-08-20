3 active cases of COVID-19 reported at High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University is reporting three active cases of COVID-19 at the university as of Wednesday.

The university does not specify if the cases are among students or staff.

In North Carolina, about 1,001 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 5,744 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,012 are in use. 4,720 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,978,094 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 147,932, and 2,431 people have died.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Tuesday, which is the highest single day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.

As of Monday, Aug. 17, there have been 127,749 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.